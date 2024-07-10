Sydney Sweeney's Reaction to AI-Generated Image of Her Portrait

Sydney Sweeney might be a good actress, but she's having trouble looking impressed by a computer-generated image of her ... even when put on the spot to do so.

The "Immaculate" star was shown a 3D, AI-generated portrait of herself Wednesday at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, and her reaction is worth a look.

Check out the video ... Sydney's asked what she thinks of the computer version of her portrait and she did her best to force a smile, awkwardly saying, "Awww, I love it."

But, it's not hard to tell her reaction was more like someone opening a gift to find a pair of socks. We've all been there.

Syd really tried to sell it, though, adding ... "It's amazing you can take an image like this."

Like we said, folks online aren't all that convinced by Sydney's reaction ... acting chops be damned.

Mostly, it comes off like Sydney doing her best to play nice with the folks at Samsung.

