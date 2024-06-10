Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sydney Sweeney Rides Banana Boat, Jet Ski In Bikini At New Florida Home

Sydney Sweeney I Don't Motor Boat, I Banana Boat!!!

Sydney Sweeney's Hot New Rides In South Florida
Sydney Sweeney is wasting no time enjoying all the finer things her new oceanfront estate in Florida has to offer ... slipping on a bikini and riding all sorts of things on the water.

The actress kicked off her weekend at her new place down in the Keys, hopping on an inflatable banana boat Friday and riding the toy in some skimpy swimwear.

As you can see, Sydney's working on her tan, and her amazing body ... getting some exercise paddling around on a paddle board ... with a super cute dog in tow!!!

Sydney's a car lover, so naturally there was some horsepower involved here ... when she wasn't riding the banana or the board, she was tooling around in a jet ski.

The best part for Syd ... she's doing it all from the comforts of the new home she just bought ... talk about an early return on investment!

Sydney's fiancé, Jonathan Davino, joined her on the water ... as did some of her girlfriends.

We've seen her hanging in her new 'hood a lot lately ... which jibes with what we've been told, she's going to spend a lot of time in Florida when she's not on a movie set.

Sydney Sweeney's 1973 Fiat Jolly
It's work hard, play hard for SS right now ... in addition to the real estate purchase, she also splurged on a quirky convertible that's perfect for her new digs.

Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots
It's the summer of Sydney, y'all ... enjoy the view!

