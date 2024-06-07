Sydney Sweeney Drops $70K on Beach Mobile, Sliding into Florida Life

Sydney Sweeney's on a spending spree these days, and it's all centered around her move to sunny South Florida ... which is where she's cruising in a very unique brand new car!

The actress bought her new beach mobile, a Fiat 500 Jolly, from Hampton Jollys in Greenwich, Connecticut. The ride's clearly built for fun-in-the-sun -- kind of a cross between a golf cart and a dune buggy -- but it's priced like a sports car.

We're told it set Syd back $68,500 ... not cheap, but she's got that kinda dough.

We talked to a rep for Hampton Jollys ... who told us the car comes in 10 colors, and Sydney went with the sky blue option, like the one in these replica pics

Hampton Jollys buys 'em directly from Italy and refurbishes them, including the interior. They get up to 60 MPH, and they're street-legal in all 50 states, but hopping on a busy L.A. freeway in one wouldn't be too smart.

Definitely more of a beach whip.

It's a sensible purchase right now for Sydney. TMZ broke the story ... she closed on an oceanfront home in the Florida Keys for $13.5 million -- a sweet deal for the 7,720 sq ft. mansion, considering it was listed around $18 mil.

Play video content

It's got a chef's kitchen, wine room, aquarium, infinity pool ... and now the perfect ride in the driveway. Watch this vid from mid-May where Sydney's basically fawning over her Jolly ... taking a bunch of videos of it before driving with her dog in the passenger seat.

She was out in the Jolly tooling around her new 'hood over Memorial Day weekend.

We could kinda tell Sydney was taking to the Keys back in April when she and her "Anyone But You" costar Hadley Robinson were down there partying -- including a night of karaoke.

And, even though we're told she's keeping her L.A. area home -- the new beach pad and beach car point to her loving the Florida life now!!!