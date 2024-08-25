Jenna Ortega Deleted Twitter Account Over NSFW AI Images of Herself

Filthy AI Pics of Me Just Too Much ...

There's a simple reason you won't find Jenna Ortega on X/Twitter ... AI generated sexual images of herself forced her to flee the social media platform, and soured her on the technology.

Jenna, who's 21 now, says the visual assault started years ago when she was in her teens, and was encouraged to get on then-Twitter to boost her profile as an actor -- but it immediately became a nightmare.

She told The Interview podcast, "I hate AI. Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong."

As if that wasn't bad enough, the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star says she opened her first DM when she was just 12, and it was "an unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come.”

Jenna's gripe with artificial intelligence is becoming a common one -- earlier this year Taylor Swift had to deal with a barrage of pornographic AI-generated images of herself. She eventually got them scrubbed off X.

And, it wasn't exactly NSFW, but last week Donald Trump reposted new AI shots of Taylor making it seem like she's supporting his presidential campaign.

Jenna says she'd get flooded with inappropriate images every time she tweeted, so she woke up one morning "and I thought, Oh, I don’t need this anymore. So I dropped it.”