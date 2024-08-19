Donald Trump Posts Fake AI Photos of Taylor Swift Endorsing Him for President

Taylor Wants YOU to vote for ME!!!

Donald Trump might have some "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift after his latest social media stunt ... as the former prez suggested the pop star has publicly endorsed him -- when she definitely has not.

Trump took to Truth Social Sunday evening to share several photos of women wearing "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts ... though, many of the images are clearly doctored.

Trump also shared an AI-created image of Taylor dressed as Uncle Sam that blared the caption, "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump."

45 pushed out the image to his followers, writing "I accept!"

However, none of this imagery has come from the singer's camp ... since Taylor has yet to publicly endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Though, Taylor notably endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 ... and made a public jab at Trump at the time.

Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history.



Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it? https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB https://t.co/TLHRYSjbTx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020 @JoeBiden

She wrote on X ... "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November."

Taylor then doubled down on her endorsement by giving an interview to V Magazine, in which she explained her decision to endorse the Biden-Harris ticket.

