Donald Trump Posts Fake AI Photos of Taylor Swift Endorsing Him for President

Donald Trump Taylor Wants YOU to vote for ME!!! ... Posts Fake AI Endorsement

Donald Trump might have some "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift after his latest social media stunt ... as the former prez suggested the pop star has publicly endorsed him -- when she definitely has not.

Trump took to Truth Social Sunday evening to share several photos of women wearing "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts ... though, many of the images are clearly doctored.

Trump also shared an AI-created image of Taylor dressed as Uncle Sam that blared the caption, "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump."

45 pushed out the image to his followers, writing "I accept!"

However, none of this imagery has come from the singer's camp ... since Taylor has yet to publicly endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Though, Taylor notably endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 ... and made a public jab at Trump at the time.

She wrote on X ... "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November."

Taylor then doubled down on her endorsement by giving an interview to V Magazine, in which she explained her decision to endorse the Biden-Harris ticket.

Taylor has made it clear that she isn't a fan of Trump's -- but the real-estate tycoon is still quite enchanted with the singer ... calling her "beautiful" more than once in a recent Variety sit-down.

It's unclear if Taylor is planning to endorse a candidate ahead of November 5 ... but plenty of other celebs have already spoken out for Vice President Kamala Harris, including John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Barbra Streisand, Charli XCX, Viola Davis, Olivia Rodrigo and George Clooney, among others.

