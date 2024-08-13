Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris "Beautiful" During Elon Musk Interview

Donald Trump is not one for flattery when it comes to his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, but he tried it out in his own way ... comparing her Time magazine cover to his wife, Melania.

On Monday night, Trump -- the Republican presidential nominee -- sat for a wide-ranging interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on X Spaces.

After ironing out some technical issues, their convo got underway and Trump eventually complimented Kamala on landing Monday's cover of Time under the headline, "Her Time."

Trump told Musk, ”She looks like the most beautiful actress ever to live. It was a drawing, and actually, she looked very much like a great first lady, Melania."

AUDIO



Trump tells Elon Musk that he thinks that Kamala Harris’s new Time Magazine cover looks more like Melania Trump than Harris.



He pronounces Kamala as “Camilla” here, like the Queen Consort of the UK. pic.twitter.com/8ie4Fxaz9k — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 13, 2024 @yashar

He added, "She didn’t look like Camilla [sic] but, of course, she’s a beautiful woman, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Pretty bizarre language from 45 who usually slices up his opponents with cutting words.

In the interview, Trump blasted Harris for being what he views as a radical left leaning liberal.

Trump also slammed Harris for not doing an interview ever since the VP replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, describing her ascent as a "coup."