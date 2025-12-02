Michael And Susan Dell Pledge Billions To Fund 'Trump Accounts'

Michael and Susan Dell have committed to donating a whopping $6.25 billion to encourage parents of American children under 10 years old to take advantage of so-called "Trump accounts."

The billionaires revealed their big plan Tuesday. Their contribution will reportedly result in an extra $250 being seeded to each child's "Trump account," according to CNBC.

Here's the deal ... there's a new federal program allowing parents to open tax-advantaged investment accounts for kids under 18 -- provided they have Social Security numbers. United States children born anytime from the beginning of 2025 to the end of 2028 will automatically receive a federal grant of $1,000 for the accounts -- if their parents open a "Trump account," beginning July 4, 2026.

The money from the Dells' contribution will only be granted to children under 10 born before January 1st, 2025. About 25 million children living in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less will be eligible to receive the extra $250.

Michael told CNBC the donation is meant to encourage families to keep saving money as their children grow older. He claimed, “We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated."