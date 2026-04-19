Skydiver Crashes Into Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Game

Play video content Video: Virginia Tech TMZ.com

A planned pregame skydiving entrance at Virginia Tech turned into a tense scene Saturday when a parachuter got stuck on the scoreboard.

The skydiver was supposed to glide into the stadium carrying a massive American flag ahead of the Hokies' spring game under new head coach James Franklin ... but instead ended up tangled high above the field.

Video shows the chute snagged across the top of the scoreboard wedged between the giant "C" and "H" ... with the skydiver left dangling for roughly 20 minutes as fans looked on.

At one point, the parachuter dropped the large American flag and a second chute into the stands below while waiting to be rescued.

First responders eventually stepped in and safely brought the skydiver down -- with Virginia Tech later confirming the individual was secure and stable, and ultimately not injured.

The frightening delay pushed the start of the spring game back more than an hour.