8 Children Killed in Louisiana Mass Shooting

A devastating mass shooting in Louisiana has left eight children dead and a community reeling.

Shreveport Police say officers responded Sunday morning to reports of a domestic disturbance. In total, 10 people were shot ... eight of them children, ranging in age from just 1 to 14 years old.

Authorities say the suspected gunman fled the scene, carjacked a vehicle nearby and led officers on a chase. Police opened fire during the pursuit, and the suspect was killed.

Investigators believe the suspect acted alone, and officials say some of the victims were related to him.

Police described the scene as "extensive," spanning at least three locations ... underscoring the scale of the tragedy.