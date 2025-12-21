Nine People Killed, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting in South Africa

Nearly a dozen gunmen reportedly opened fire outside a bar in South Africa, killing 9 people and injuring 10.

The mass shooting was the second in South Africa in the last 3 weeks, with the latest incident occurring early Sunday morning in Bekkersdal, a township 28 miles west of Johannesburg, according to CBS.

Here's what happened ... around 12 shooters drove up in a vehicle and unloaded a barrage of bullets outside KwaNoxolo tavern, before fleeing in their car, CBS said.

When the smoke cleared, nine people were reportedly dead and 10 more injured. The conditions of the survivors are not known.

Police told CBS that some of the victims were randomly shot, and a ride-sharing driver -- who had just dropped off a passenger -- was among the dead.

The Associated Press, citing a police official, said the gunmen were armed with mostly 9 millimeter semi-automatics and at least one AK-47. A manhunt is underway to capture the killers.