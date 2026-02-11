9 Killed, 25 Injured in Shooting at Canadian School and Home

An unidentified shooter unleashed horror in a remote town in northeastern British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday ... killing 9 people and wounding 25 others in what’s now the third-deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Six victims were found dead in Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, and another died while being transported to the hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement. The shooter was found dead from what they believe to be a "self‑inflicted injury."

Approximately 27 people were injured in the shooing, two of whom were airlifted to a hospital with "serious or life‑threatening injuries."

Two others were killed at a private residence, and police believe the crime is connected to the school shooting.

The deadly attack has shaken the small Canadian town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of just 2,400 people. The secondary school hosts about 160 students from Grades 7 to 12, according to its website. The school touts its "tremendous sense of community" and "strong and enduring relationships among staff and students."