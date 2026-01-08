Wife of Dead Woman Inconsolable After ICE Shooting: Video

Play video content

Dramatic new video shows the aftermath of the woman fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minnesota ... with her spouse breaking down in tears, saying she can't breathe.

Check it out ... The clip begins showing the crowded Minneapolis street filled with law enforcement officers. In the background, you can hear the inconsolable wife of Renee Nicole Good having a conversation with a man about Good's death.

Play video content Emily Heller via Storyful

The man asks her if she was riding with Good and she says, "That's my wife" and "I have a 6-year-old in school." She also tries to explain something, but she's so upset it's hard to make out what she's saying.

The man then asks if she's called any of her "people," and she replies she's new in town, going on to say, "I can't even breathe."

At one point during the ordeal, federal agents refused to allow a doctor on scene to provide medical assistance to Good, saying they had their own physicians on the way.

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

As you know ... Good was shot to death Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer as she tried to drive away in her Honda Pilot.

Several videos posted on social media showed various angles of the shooting, with the feds defending the ICE agent. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the agent acted in "self-defense" after Good allegedly tried to run him over during an enforcement operation.

This is the despicable ICE agent that murdered Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis today walking away from the scene of the crime.



You know, the same guy that Trump claimed was recovering in the hospital after being violently assaulted.



MAGA lies as easily as they breath. pic.twitter.com/qgjBqoSI9J — usurp tha chef (@usurpthachef) January 8, 2026 @usurpthachef

President Donald Trump doubled down on McLaughin's statement, saying the ICE officer almost lost his life. However, there is a video circulating online of the alleged officer walking away from the scene as bystanders shame him.

Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, had a much different take, accusing the feds of lying and demanding ICE to "get the f***" out of the city.