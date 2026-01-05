Hilton Hotels Are Investigating DHS Claims ICE Agents Are Not Welcome

Hilton Hotel execs are investigating claims ICE agents were turned away from one of their Minnesota properties ... but they point out they're always very accommodating to government workers.

Here's the deal ... Homeland Security officials posted a message on X Monday, stating that Hilton Hotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis, MN, to refuse service to Department of Homeland Security agents at the hotel in question.

The officials said that when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to book rooms at the hotel, their reservations were cancelled.

But, a Hilton spokesperson tells TMZ they don't own or operate the property and that the hotel is independently owned. The rep also said ... "Hilton Hotels serve as welcoming places for all" and "the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values."

The spokesperson went on ... "We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone."