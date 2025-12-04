Zip-Tied Baby Jesus Guarded by ICE Agents in Illinois Church Nativity Scene

No Room at the Inn, or the Border!!!

If Jesus comes to the U.S., he'd better have a valid visa ... at least that's the worry of an Illinois church that's installed a controversial Nativity scene depicting the baby messiah zip-tied in a manger.

Lake Street Church of Evanston -- just north of Chicago -- reimagined the Nativity with masked centurions wearing green vests labeled "ICE" surrounding the Holy Family. Mother Mary and Joseph wear respirator masks to shield themselves from tear gas, according to the church.

In a Facebook post, the church explained the scene is meant to draw "direct parallels between the Holy Family's refugee experience and contemporary immigration detention practices." The book of Matthew claims Jesus and his parents fled to Egypt in order to escape King Herod's order that every boy in Bethlehem under 2 be executed.

And not for nothing ... Bethlehem does reside in the West Bank, which today would make him Palestinian.

"This installation is not subtle because the crisis it addresses is not abstract," the church wrote. "We hope viewers will join the conversation about what sanctuary means when families fleeing violence are met with separation, detention, and dehumanization."

They continued ... "We further hope that conversation will move people to action, regardless of faith or philosophical background."

This isn't the first time Lake Street Church has staged a themed Nativity scene. According to the Chicago Tribune, the house of worship arranged one showing Baby Jesus stuck amid rubble in honor of the civilians trapped in the war in Gaza.