Sabrina Carpenter Slams White House for Using Her Song In ICE Arrests Clip

9:09 AM PT -- A White House spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, tells TMZ ... “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Sabrina Carpenter is fired up and firing back ... after The White House’s social account used her sexually suggestive hit to hype up the administration’s deportation push.

Commenting under the offending X post Tuesday, Sabrina torched the video of arrests set to her hit "Juno," calling it "evil and disgusting" ... and warning, "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

In the video, they grabbed the saucy lyrics "Have you ever tried this one?" ... the same line Sabrina used to demo a new sex position at every stop of her Short n' Sweet Tour.

But in the White House’s clip, that lyric was slapped over a montage of DHS arrests -- turning a flirty, tongue-in-cheek moment into a jarring, controversial policy push.

Sabrina’s clapback comes on the heels of Olivia Rodrigo doing the same -- blasting the White House after it used her track "All-American Bitch" to promote "racist, hateful propaganda" in a self-deportation post on the DHS IG account.

