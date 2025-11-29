Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Hilarious Tequila Game She'd Play on 'Short N' Sweet' Tour

Sabrina Carpenter's "Short N' Sweet" tour might not have been as sweet as fans thought ... she just revealed something about the tequila shot she'd throw back on stage -- she wouldn't know if it was alcohol or water until she was downing it!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out the singer's hilarious farewell post to her tour, which just wrapped up in Los Angeles after a successful 14-month run. In the clip, Sabrina says goodbye to various parts of her stage, including the fireplace she'd routinely down a shot at -- and she revealed she had no idea what was in the glass each night.

Hey, she's gotta keep it interesting for more than just her fans!

The "Taste" hitmaker also revealed she would act shocked during the surprise song portion of her shows ... which seems to mean the songs weren't such a surprise to her after all.

Sabrina clearly knows how to keep it real -- she also bid adieu to the stairs on her stage, which she said "humbled [her] ass one too many times."