Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner With Sabrina Carpenter In New York City

Taylor and Sabrina were spotted Friday night in New York City going out for a bite at The Corner Store.

The singers broke bread and shared some laughs during a fun night out on the town ... this after Taylor spent the last two nights going out to fancy places with her NFL star fiancé.

Taylor and Travis went out Wednesday and Thursday in NYC, taking full advantage of his bye week in the NFL ... but now Taylor's with the girlies.

Sabrina's got lots to celebrate with Taylor ... SC just got nominated for six Grammy Awards.

Taylor's not nominated for any Grammys as far as the 2026 award show is concerned ... but it's not a knock on her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The academy's eligibility window for the 68th Grammy Awards covers Aug. 31, 2024 through Aug. 30, 2025 ... and Taylor dropped her 12th studio album last month.

Taylor didn't release any singles or music videos in that timeframe either, so she's going to have to wait until 2027 to cash in on Grammys.