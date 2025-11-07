2026 Grammy Award Nominations Revealed During Livestream

Check Out Some Of The Biggest Nominations!

It's finally here, folks ... the Recording Academy has released its list of nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards!

The nominations for next year's awards ceremony were announced during a star-studded livestream on Friday, and we're already going through all the songs and albums to pick out our personal favorites!

You already know there's plenty of big names on the list -- and we're going to bring you up to speed on some of the biggest ones!

Record Of The Year

"Abracadabra" -- Lady Gaga

"Manchild" -- Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" -- Doechii

"Luther" -- Kendrick Lamar with SZA

"Wildflower" -- Billie Eilish

"DTMF" -- Bad Bunny

"Apt." -- Rose and Bruno Mars

"The Subway" -- Chappell Roan

Song Of The Year

"Abracadabra" -- Lady Gaga

"Manchild" -- Sabrina Carpenter

"Luther" -- Kendrick Lamar with SZA

"Wildflower" -- Billie Eilish

"DTMF" -- Bad Bunny

"Apt." -- Rosé and Bruno Mars

"Golden" -- HUNTR/X

Album Of The Year

"Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" -- Bad Bunny

"Swag" -- Justin Bieber

"Chromakopia" -- Tyler, The Creator

"Mutt" -- Leon Thomas

"GNX" -- Kendrick Lamar

"Mayhem" -- Lady Gaga

"Let God Sort Em Out" -- Clipse

"Man's Best Friend" -- Sabrina Carpenter

Best New Artist

Lola Young

Alex Warren

Leon Thomas

Sombr

The Marias

Addison Rae

Katseye

Olivia Dean

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Swag" -- Justin Bieber

“I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)” -- Teddy Swims

"Mayhem" -- Lady Gaga

"Something Beautiful" -- Miley Cyrus

"Man's Best Friend" -- Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Manchild" -- Sabrina Carpenter

"Disease" -- Lady Gaga

"Messy" -- Lola Young

"Daisies" -- Justin Bieber

"The Subway" -- Chappell Roan

Best Rap Album

"Chromakopia" -- Tyler, The Creator

"GNX" -- Kendrick Lamar

"Glorious" -- GloRilla

"God Does Like Ugly" -- JID

"Let God Sort Em Out" -- Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Best Rock Album

"Private Music" -- Deftones

"I Quit" -- Haim

"From Zero" -- Linkin Park

"Never Enough" -- Turnstile

"Idols" -- Yungblud

Best Contemporary Country Album

"Patterns" -- Kelsea Ballerini

"Snipe Hunter" -- Tyler Childers

"Evangeline vs. the Machine" -- Eric Church

"Beautifully Broken" -- Jelly Roll

"Postcards From Texas" -- Miranda Lambert

Best Traditional Country Album

"Ain't in it for My Health" -- Zach Top

"Hard Headed Woman" -- Margo Price

"Oh What a Beautiful World" -- Willie Nelson

"American Romance" -- Lukas Nelson

"Dollar a Day" -- Charley Crockett

Best R&B Album

"Mutt" -- Leon Thomas

"Escape Room" -- Teyana Taylor

"The Crown" -- Ledisi

"Why Not More?" -- Coco Jones

"Beloved" -- Giveon

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3" -- Skrillex

"Inhale/Exhale" -- Rufus Du Sol

"Fancy That" -- PinkPanthress

"Ten Days" -- Fred Again..

"Eusexua" -- FKA Twigs

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Laura Veltz

Best Alternative Music Album

"Sable, Fable" -- Bon Iver

"Songs of a Lost World" -- The Cure

"Don’t Tap the Glass" -- Tyler, the Creator

"Moisturizer" -- Wet Leg