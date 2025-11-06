Journey Announces Dates for First Leg of Farewell Tour

It looks like the lights are finally going down on Journey's time as a band ... because they just announced they will be heading out on a farewell tour next year.

The legendary arena rock band announced the dates for the first leg of the "Final Frontier" tour, which will mark the beginning of the end of their run, which kicked off back in 1973, reports Variety.

Neal Schon, the band's last remaining original member, issued a statement about the shows, which he described as "a thank-you and the beginning of what’s next."

The first leg of the tour's set to kick off in February in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and the band's gonna stay on the road until July 2, when they'll finish out their run of shows in Laredo, Texas.

While the band's skipping major markets like Los Angeles, New York City, and their hometown of San Francisco on this leg ... it's not a stretch of the imagination to think they'll get to the bigger cities before they go their separate ways.

Although there wasn't any announcement about when the second leg of the tour is set to start, Schon's previously said the current lineup of Journey will tour into 2027.