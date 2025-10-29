Luke Bryan Opens Up About His Sister's Death From Sudden Death Syndrome

My Sister's Death Was Like Someone Turning a 'Switch Off'

Luke Bryan's finally opened up about what really happened to his late sister Kelly, who died back in 2007.

The country star made his comments during his appearance on Tuesday's episode of the "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" podcast, and he revealed his sibling died of sudden death syndrome.

Sudden death syndrome encompasses a variety of fatal cardiac conditions, according to Healthline.

Luke said Kelly had unexpectedly died while doing laundry, and said her death was as if "somebody just turned the switch off on her."

Luke said it took an extended period of time to find out exactly why his sister had died, and said everything surrounding her death was "inconclusive." He also recalled Kelly had suffered an orbital bone injury, which he surmised was the result of her falling and knocking herself out.

Tragedy revisited Bryan's family ... Kelly's husband, Ben Cheshire, died after suffering a heart attack eight years after his wife's death, according to Us Weekly.

The singer subsequently adopted their three children, Jordan, Kris, and Tilde, who were raised alongside his children, Thomas and Tatum.