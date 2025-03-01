'American Idol' Alum Colin Stough Arrested For Suspected DUI After Crash

Colin Stough, the 20-year-old "American Idol" fan-favorite, has been arrested for alleged drunk driving in Tennessee after a car crash, TMZ has learned.

Authorities tell us ... Colin was taken into custody early Friday after highway patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-840 East near the 37-mile marker in Williamson County, which is just outside of Nashville.

Colin was arrested and charged with DUI, underage consumption of alcohol, and failure to exercise due care, TMZ is told. It was not clear if he suffered any injuries in the crash, but he was taken to the hospital and cleared before he was booked. He has since bailed out.

Idol fans remember Colin from season 21 when he placed third behind winner Iam Tongi and runner-up Megan Danielle back in 2023.

Just 18 when he auditioned for "American Idol" ... Colin blew away judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan when he auditioned with Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man."