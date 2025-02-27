January 6 Convict Pardoned by Trump Shot by Sheriff's Deputy

Play video content Jasper County Sheriff's Office

The man pardoned by President Donald Trump for his January 6 crimes was caught on camera threatening to shoot himself after getting into a heated altercation with a sheriff's deputy who ended up firing several rounds, killing the man.

Check out the video ... the incident went down on January 26 when Matthew Huttle was pulled over by a deputy in Jasper County, Indiana, for going 70 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, according to law enforcement.

The Jasper County Sheriff's deputy gets out of his patrol vehicle and approaches Huttle, who emerges from his SUV. The deputy explains to Huttle that he's a "habitual traffic violator with a suspended license" and is going to be arrested after his speeding infraction.

Huttle shakes his head and tells the deputy he can't go to jail. The deputy informs him he has to be taken into custody because he committed a felony crime. This triggers Huttle, sending him rushing to the driver's side of his SUV. He throws open the door and jumps behind the wheel.

The deputy quickly catches up to him and the two get into a physical confrontation with Huttle vowing to shoot himself. The deputy pulls his service weapon and fires several rounds into Huttle, who dies at the scene.

Prosecutors investigated the shooting and determined the deputy was legally justified to use deadly force. No charges were filed.