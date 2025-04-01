'American Idol' Boots Carnie Wilson's Daughter Amid Nepo Baby Backlash

Carnie Wilson’s daughter, Lola Bonfiglio, might have to work a little harder to carve her own path -- 'cause "American Idol" just gave her the boot.

Yup, the Wilson Phillips singer’s daughter didn’t quite hit the right note during Hollywood Week on Monday night's episode, with judge Luke Bryan calling out her pitchiness -- and with that, she was one of dozens sent packing.

Lola’s run on 'Idol' wasn’t without drama -- viewers were already side-eyeing the show for letting in a nepo baby.

However, Carnie, who sang with Lola during her first audition, recently clapped back at the haters ... calling the internet cruel and comparing it to a doctor discouraging their own kid from following in their footsteps.

Back to the episode -- Lola wasn’t the only nepo baby featured ... 'cause even Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell’s son, Baylee, has been crushing it on the show. He's moved forward to the next round, BTW.