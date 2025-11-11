Sabrina Carpenter Starring in New 'Alice in Wonderland' Musical

Sabrina Carpenter is going to Wonderland... she's set to star and produce an upcoming movie based on Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" ... and she's going to be singing, too.

The "Please Please Please" singer will be starring in her first major studio movie -- the musical is from Universal Pictures -- and Lorene Scafaria is writing and directing the flick.

Lorene's best known for writing and directing "Hustlers" with Jennifer Lopez ... as well as "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World." She also wrote "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist."

Sabrina's coming off a successful seventh studio album, which earned her six Grammy nominations, and she's been on her "Short n' Sweet" tour. She's got acting experience, including on TV shows like "Girl Meets World" and movies like "The Hate U Give" and "Emergency."