Sabrina Carpenter Jokes About Being 'Horny' During Raunchy 'SNL' Monologue

Sabrina Carpenter turned "Saturday Night Live" into Saturday Night Lust ... delivering a monologue so cheeky, it probably broke a few FCC rules.

Then came audience interaction time which, in true Sabrina fashion, quickly turned sexual. She flirted with a fan named Will from Maryland saying, "Ooh, what a sexy, unusual place," but bailed when he revealed he works in venture capital. "Okay, never mind,” she said.

The singer didn't waste a second poking fun at her reputation, telling the crowd, "Everyone thinks of me as this, like, horndog pop star. But there's so much more to me. I'm not just horny ... I'm also turned on and sexually charged."

She then added, totally straight faced, "And I love to read. My favorite book is the encyclopedia ... it's so big and hard."

Sabrina went full send on the self aware humor even joking about her "Man's Best Friend" album cover that shows her on all fours with someone tugging her hair. "People freaked out," she said. "But if you zoom out, it's clearly Bowen Yang helping me up ... after Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line."

Her bit ended with Kenan Thompson "arresting" her for being too hot using pink handcuffs and claiming she's impersonated a cop 200 times at her concerts. She responded by demanding $200,000 for a Cameo and telling fans to "find me on Venmo."