Sabrina Carpenter Reveals What Authenticity Means to Her

Fans adore Sabrina Carpenter for her bold lyrics, shameless self-expression and care-free sense of humor ... and now she's revealing what authenticity means to her as an ever-evolving artist.

Sabrina sat down with Vogue Italy for a no-holds-barred interview released Tuesday, and she says she's in a period of introspection, and focused on authentically creating for the present moment and current feelings -- knowing she may change her mind about something in a month from now.

While her song lyrics seem like they were pulled right from her personal diary, Sabrina tells Vogue authenticity isn't necessarily pulling back the curtain on every detail of her life, but knowing when to do so.

The "Espresso" hitmaker gives an example of switching between a performer and her whole self onstage, explaining ... "My shows can sort of feel like I'm playing a character, but the second that I'm speaking to the audience, I'm speaking as myself. What I did that day and how I feel that day in the moment... those are the moments that I've kept to save for me."

She's been able to continue to mold her perspective through journaling and songwriting, and also notes traveling overseas has been a huge eye-opener for her. She says ... "You learn more about life in a 20-minute conversation with someone from Italy than in 20 years in the U.S."

Furthermore, her authenticity continues to be enriched by her friends, family and team. She explains ... "They're the ones who manage my crazy mind. It's the only way I can stay honest in a world where it's so easy not to be."

Sabrina credits her signature sarcasm to her family, noting it's been passed down for generations.