Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Why She Hosted Album Party in Cemetery

Sabrina Carpenter is revealing why she chose a spooky setting for her recent album party ... explaining the cemetery location fits her man-killer vibe.

The pop star hosted an album party with Spotify for fans Thursday at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles ... just before the highly anticipated release of her new LP, "Man's Best Friend."

Speaking to her loyal Carpenters, SC said she thought the locale couldn't be more perfect, as she's "always killing men" ... not literally, of course. Though, she has sliced up a fella or two in her music videos!!!

She continued ... "It's like a funeral. And it's also like a new birth of a new album. There's so many things happening."

Sabrina took a moment to thank her fans for being down to come and celebrate in a cemetery ... with a surprising number of people showing up.

The Grammy winner dropped "Man's Best Friend" at midnight Friday ... and fans are already clamoring over several tracks. Prior to the album's release, Sabrina warned that her music is not for the "pearl-clutching" set.