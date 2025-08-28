Sabrina Carpenter Says Her Music Isn't for People Clutching Their Pearls

If that racy album cover’s any clue, Sabrina Carpenter’s next music drop is gonna be dripping with provocative lyrics, and for the easily scandalized crowd ... she could not care less!

“This is just fun”: In an exclusive interview tomorrow, pop superstar @SabrinaAnnLynn tells @GayleKing how she embraces the provocative lyrics in her highly-anticipated next album, “Man’s Best Friend.” pic.twitter.com/DBWlGjXu2K — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 28, 2025 @CBSMornings

In a sneak peek from her CBS sit-down with Gayle King -- the full thing airs Friday -- Sabrina doubled down that the unapologetically sexual vibe of her new album, "Man’s Best Friend," is NOT for the pearl-clutching crowd.

Gayle pressed for the deeper take -- calling SC's music sexual, powerful, vulnerable -- and Sabrina agreed ... adding that if you’re easily offended, there is the option to listen to it solo behind closed doors and at least get a chuckle out of it.

Sabrina made it crystal clear ... sure, the lyrics might feel a little TMI, but that’s the whole point ... it’s fun, it’s loud, and it’s exactly the kind of thing girls in the front row can belt out with their besties at the top of their lungs to blow off some steam!

Like it or not, Sabrina’s owning every bit of the raciness, the sexual punchlines, the revealing lyrics ... and she’s not about to tone it down for anyone!