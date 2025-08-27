Gracie Abrams, Lil Wayne Congratulate Taylor & Travis Mid-Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing to feel the love from their celebrity peers ... with both Gracie Abrams and Lil Wayne separately taking moments to congratulate the couple onstage.

Hours after Taylor and Travis shared with the world that they're now engaged, Gracie -- who opened for T Swift on her global "Eras" tour -- took the stage in Mexico City and encouraged her fans to shout "Congratulations" to the happy pair.

Gracie congratulating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement during tonight's show in Mexico City 🤍 pic.twitter.com/587CFzsz79 — Gracie Abrams Nation (@GRAClENATION) August 27, 2025 @GRAClENATION

After getting an enthusiastic response from the crowd, Gracie noted it felt like Taylor was with them in spirit ... and urged concert attendees to sing out Taylor's part in their hit song, "Us."

Lil Wayne also shouted out the couple ... which was fitting since he was performing in Kansas City, near the site of Travis' proposal to Taylor.

Watch the video ... Wayne gleefully declares his "girl" Taylor was making things official with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

LW lovingly dubs the twosome "Traylor," one of the celebrity couple names given to Taylor and Travis by fans. Others call the couple, "Swelce" ... but we digress!!!

Wayne concluded his tribute to the couple by throwing up a heart hands sign, a gesture often done by the pop star.