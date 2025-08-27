Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement Sparks Taco-Chicken Collab North of the Border

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement blew up so hard, Taco Bell’s now cashing in on the love strategy like it’s their secret sauce ... serving up a new mystery collab for maximum bite.

Forget your usual Taco Bell run ... it was Taco Bell Canada that just went full celebrity gossip, posting Tuesday, "breaking news: your taco place and your chicken place are getting married!"

Of course, Taco Bell went full Swift, riffing on her "English teacher meets gym coach" engagement vibe ... and they even flexed a close-up of fried chicken to announce their collab, dropping next month.

Nobody’s totally sure what the popular fast food chain is cooking up north of the border, but the internet’s clucking like crazy over the chicken collab fry-day fling.

In another caption, they went full Swift-nerd, dropping "the invisible string theory" -- AKA the cosmic force that makes sure some loves (or tacos) are just meant to be.