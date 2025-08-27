Charlie Kirk Tells Taylor Swift 'Submit to Your Husband' After Engagement Announcement

Play video content The Charlie Kirk Show

Charlie Kirk is dishing advice to Taylor Swift on the heels of her engagement to Travis Kelce ... urging her to "submit to your husband."

The MAGA influencer unloaded on the couple's engagement during his podcast Tuesday ... hoping their marriage will make them both more conservative.

He says part of the reason Taylor is an "annoying liberal" is due to her not being married or having children.

Kirk argues Taylor hasn't been a great role model for young women by putting her career ahead of her personal life ... but in his view, she can fix that by having a boatload of kids.

The podcaster also fires shots at Travis Kelce ... calling him a "pharmaceutical spokesperson" and later quipping, "Pfizer pays the bills. That is quite a ring, Mr. Kelce."

But then ... Kirk unleashes his hottest take yet, telling Swift to "Reject feminism, submit to your husband, Taylor -- you're not in charge."

Finally, he insists Taylor change her name to "Taylor Kelce" ... or else, "you don't really mean it."