Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Hang Out at Halloween Horror Nights

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega are already in the Halloween spirit ... hitting up Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights!

The duo rolled through the theme park Saturday night ... with Sabrina rocking a white T and Jenna in a black top and jeans.

It looks like they were getting some VIP treatment ... with a security guard keeping close as they made their way through the crowd.

Jenna -- dubbed Gen-Z's "Scream Queen" -- knows all about horror ... starring in several "Scream" flicks, "The Babysitter: Killer Queen," and of course playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit series "Wednesday."

Sabrina's clearly all in on Jenna's horror chops ... the two teamed up in the music video for Sabrina's hit song, "Taste," where they go at each other with blood flying everywhere. The vid even nods to genre classics like "Death Becomes Her" and "Kill Bill: Volume 1."