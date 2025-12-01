White House Compares ICE Arrests to Sabrina Carpenter Sex Positions

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest pop artist to have her song be used by The White House's social media account to promote the administration's deportation efforts in America ... but has this one taken it too far?

The latest feed-worthy video is a montage of several arrests made by the Department of Homeland Security, soundtracked to Sabrina's hit song "Juno" ... with the lyrics "have you ever tried this one?" -- making fun of each detainee's physical position as they're getting arrested.

If you're unfamiliar ... after she sang the lyric in concert, Sabrina demonstrated a different sex position on each stop of her recently wrapped Short n' Sweet Tour.

Sabrina isn't the only pop princess to have her song used on socials for DHS' mission. Olivia Rodrigo had her song "All-American Bitch" recently ripped off to promote self-deportation on the DHS Instagram account ... and Olivia didn't hold back once she got word of the video.

The Disney actress and singer commented "don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda" on the video, and the song has since been removed -- unclear on from who's end.

Sabrina and Olivia had actually squashed their rumored feud earlier this year ... so it'll be interesting to see if SC follows in OR's footsteps and claps back at The White House for using her own "Short n' Sweet" single.