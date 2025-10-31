Theo Von 'Scared' After DHS Used Video of Him in Immigration Promo

Play video content This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Comedian Theo Von is once again addressing the Department of Homeland Security using a video of him to promote ongoing deportations ... vulnerably revealing he was "scared" after DHS published the clip.

Theo speaks about the situation on Friday's "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" episode ... telling guest Andrew Santino it was "scary" seeing how much hate he got after the promo video made its rounds. He notes the government shared the clip not long after Charlie Kirk was murdered, and he was therefore "paranoid" ... insinuating he thought his life could potentially be in danger.

ICYMI, the video was created by DHS in late September and starts with Theo making a sarcastic joke about deportation ... and then shows federal agents detaining people. It later touts the numbers of immigrants kicked out of America under President Donald Trump.

The "Theo Von: Regular People" comedian called out the department at the time, declaring he did not give permission to be used as promo for the government agenda, and demanded the federal agency send him a paycheck.

He also warned the administration he's not 100% into its immigration policies, explaining "... my thoughts and heart are a lot more nuanced than this video allows."

The feds listened and took the video down.

The situation came as a shock, considering Theo has been an open supporter of the prez and even attended his inauguration this year.

Furthermore, J.D. Vance has appeared on his podcast not once, but twice.