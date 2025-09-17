Theo Von DMs Tate McRae, Proposes Date With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia

Theo Von is holding up his end of a friendly deal with Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia ... sliding into Tate McRae's DMs to lock down a date for the athlete -- so he can date his mom in return!!

The comedian has apparently been angling for an evening out with Antoinette Padilla for a while now ... as he revealed at Pavia's Vandy game on Saturday that if the Commodores upset South Carolina, the 24-year-old quarterback would have to intro the two.

If Vanderbilt beats South Carolina, Diego Pavia promised Theo Von a date with his mom.



Cole Cubelic reported the details while Theo Von confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JcWHX9CA14 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Vanderbilt, of course, beat up the Gamecoks ... but when it came time to for Pavia to pay up, the signal-caller wrote on X he'd actually only make it happen if Von helped him get some alone time with McRae.

On Tuesday, Theo tried his best ... sliding into the "Greedy" crooner's direct message inbox with a Hail Mary.

"Hey Tate," he wrote. "My friend said I can take his mom on a date but only if he is able to take you on a date."

Von then shared a photo of Pavia ... before he subtly shot his own shot.

"If you don't want to go on a date with him, I can also take you on a date."

McRae's yet to respond -- though she does appear to be single ... after her and The Kid LAROI ended their high-profile relationship a few weeks ago.

McRae's currently out on tour, and while there's no further stops in Tennessee ... she is in Los Angeles next weekend -- a city Von, of course, knows pretty well.