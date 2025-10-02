Theo Von Addresses Concern He's Suicidal After Netflix Special Implodes

Theo Von is setting the record straight after he gave fans a scare with a comment he made about suicide after his Netflix special taping apparently bombed.

On the most recent episode "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von," the comic addressed a wave of criticism he got after his recent show allegedly went so badly most the audience bailed ... which is when he apologized to the remaining crowd, and said “I’m having a long month, I’m trying not to take my own life."

In a Thursday clip of his podcast, Theo made it clear the show at the Beacon Theatre in New York was not his best -- and he points out failure is a part of the craft -- but he is definitely not going to take his own life.

It seems Theo's made peace with whatever the hell went wrong during the taping ... and said those who were there can write whatever they want on social media ... one bad show won't derail him.

But again, the most important takeaway is Theo says he's got zero intent to harm himself ... highlighting there are too many people he cares about and who care about him to cut his own life short. Onto the next show!