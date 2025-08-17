Theo Von Show Attendee Booted From Arena Smacked Fellow Fan, Video

Play video content TMZ.com

The audience member who got booted from Theo Von's Anaheim show Saturday night appears to have hit another fan on her way out of the arena ... new video obtained by TMZ shows.

The clip shows security talking to the woman we previously showed you being removed from the event ... and, she's clearly having an animated chat with them.

Theo pipes up and asks her to speak to security in the lobby outside the arena ... but, she starts yelling at him -- and, he's totally confused why.

A woman -- who Theo says is his assistant -- then comes rushing up to the group ... and, he asks her to figure out why the disruptive woman is so upset. All of sudden, the woman terms and smacks a person in the crowd.

The rest of the clip captures the video we shared with you earlier ... the woman walks up the stairs to the sound of boos and pumps her arms in the air in a celebratory manner, clearly unaffected by everyone else's opinion.

We gotta say ... Theo handled this situation really well -- dealing with this woman respectfully and keeping the show moving.