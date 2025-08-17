Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Theo Von Show Attendee Booted From Arena Smacked Fellow Fan, Video

Theo Von Attendee My Right Hook's No Joke ... Socked Fellow Fan on Way Out of Arena

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
081725_theo_von_show_punch_kal
FISTS FLYING
The audience member who got booted from Theo Von's Anaheim show Saturday night appears to have hit another fan on her way out of the arena ... new video obtained by TMZ shows.

The clip shows security talking to the woman we previously showed you being removed from the event ... and, she's clearly having an animated chat with them.

081725-theo-von-show-yelling-at-stage
Theo pipes up and asks her to speak to security in the lobby outside the arena ... but, she starts yelling at him -- and, he's totally confused why.

A woman -- who Theo says is his assistant -- then comes rushing up to the group ... and, he asks her to figure out why the disruptive woman is so upset. All of sudden, the woman terms and smacks a person in the crowd.

081725_theo_von_show_kal
TIME TO GO!!!
The rest of the clip captures the video we shared with you earlier ... the woman walks up the stairs to the sound of boos and pumps her arms in the air in a celebratory manner, clearly unaffected by everyone else's opinion.

We gotta say ... Theo handled this situation really well -- dealing with this woman respectfully and keeping the show moving.

As we said ... we reached out to Anaheim police and Theo's team for more info about this incident. No word back yet.

