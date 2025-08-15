Tarek El Moussa Battery Case Dismissed After Las Vegas Casino Fight

Tarek El Moussa's battery case in Las Vegas has been dismissed by a judge ... TMZ has confirmed.

The "Flip or Flop" star was facing a misdemeanor battery charge after being cited by police following a fight in a casino.

New legal docs show the case was dismissed August 5 after Tarek completed impulse control counseling and stayed "out of trouble." The charge was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

We broke the story ... Tarek got into a violent scuffle with another man back in June at The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort in Sin City.

The police report said the fight was triggered by Tarek's adversary apparently bumping into the chair occupied by El Moussa's dad at the roulette table.

Tarek's father allegedly got upset and turned around to stare at the man before going back to the roulette game ... and cops said the man patted Tarek's dad on his right shoulder and said something to him, sparking the violent confrontation.

Cops said Tarek, who was seated nearby, sprang to his feet and charged at the man, pushing him back before the two got into a "fighting stance."

Police said the man went for Tarek's legs to try to take him down ... but El Moussa kneed him to the floor. Tarek then allegedly mounted the man's back and pummeled him with three blows to the head before getting up and walking away.

Officers responded to a call of an "assault/battery," spoke with the victim, and cited Tarek for battery. El Moussa was not arrested.

Tarek's camp always maintained he was stepping in to defend his elderly father.