Theo Von Show Attendee Kicked Out, on Video

Get Out of My Show!!!

Theo Von dealt with a disrespectful fan at a recent show ... and, we've got video of her getting thrown out of an Anaheim arena!

The comedian was playing the Honda Center -- home of NHL team the Anaheim Ducks -- Saturday night ... when apparently a fan got too disruptive and needed to be walked out of the place by security.

Check out the clip ... the woman's in a revealing white top as she goes up the stairs -- reveling in the crowd's jeers with her arms raised up above her head.

She seems to fake laugh at one of Theo's jokes on the way out ... clearly unamused by the comedian's quips.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the woman appeared to be intoxicated and was repeatedly approached by security, who told her to get off her phone.

We're told she was yelling and arguing with security who were trying to be discreet and respectful -- which obviously interrupted the show more ... especially since she was on the floor near the stage.

Our sources say Theo stopped performing twice to ask about the interruptions ... then politely requested she leave. We're told he even offered to have his assistant refund her ticket if she just exited the venue.

However, the woman didn't budge and security ultimately 86'd her ... during which she allegedly punched another audience member -- though we haven't seen any video to corroborate that claim.

Theo's down in Oceanside, CA at Frontwave Arena for a show tonight ... and, hopefully, everyone's just a bit more respectful there!