The Rizzler Tells Theo Von Why He Won't Visit Disney World

The Rizzler On Theo Von Pod I'm Too Famous For Disney World!!!

By TMZ Staff
Getty / This Past Weekend with Theo Von Composite

Social media icon The Rizzler was on Theo Von’s podcast this week and revealed he’s never visited Disney World ... because he's concerned he'll be swarmed by fans the entire time.

Check out the clip ... when the 9-year-old influencer known for 'The Rizz Face' tells Von he's never been to the Florida theme park, Von is clearly shocked, and even seems to feel bad for the kid … What’s the point of fame if you can’t even go to Disney?!

Von suggests The Rizzler wear a mask or beard to avoid the recognition -- but the shrug of Rizz's shoulders makes us think he’s not all that upset about the lack of Disney in his life. He seems much happier at Knicks games or throwing out the first pitch at a Mets game ... which he reveals is the team he'd love to play for one day.

The internet sensation discussed a variety of topics with the comedian, ranging from his fears -- or lack thereof -- as he heads into 4th grade, sniffing scented markers ... and he even discovers a random pair of black gloves in his pocket mid-interview. It’s a wild ride!

Rizzler Hangs With Tiffany Haddish, Alison Brie & More Stars At Nintendo Lounge
The Rizzler was just at Comic-Con last month, rubbing elbows and playing video games with celebs like Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Tiffany Haddish, and a handful of other influencers … so don’t feel too bad for the guy's amusement-park-preventing fame, there's still a lot of fun to be had!

