Fire Breaks Out at Walt Disney World's EPCOT, Guests Evacuated

Parkgoers at Walt Disney World experienced a scary situation over the weekend when a fire broke out backstage at the theme park EPCOT.

Video shared on social media Saturday night showed a dark plume of smoke billowing from the Orlando, Florida theme park. Guests who recorded the fierce flames billowing from the France Pavilion area of the park were overheard reacting to the flames saying, "Oh my God, it's right there!"

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
Disney staff told FOX 35 some people were forced to evacuate "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" to a backstage area.

The timing of the fire isn't great as it's currently the peak of Spring Break season and the park is packed with guests.

Thankfully, officials say there were no injuries from the situation.

