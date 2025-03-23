Fire Breaks Out at Walt Disney World's EPCOT, Guests Evacuated

Parkgoers at Walt Disney World experienced a scary situation over the weekend when a fire broke out backstage at the theme park EPCOT.

Here’s a better video of the fire that broke out in the France Pavilion of EPCOT at Walt Disney World this evening pic.twitter.com/qcyRgKo8Ts — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) March 22, 2025 @DisneyScoopGuy

Video shared on social media Saturday night showed a dark plume of smoke billowing from the Orlando, Florida theme park. Guests who recorded the fierce flames billowing from the France Pavilion area of the park were overheard reacting to the flames saying, "Oh my God, it's right there!"

Disney staff told FOX 35 some people were forced to evacuate "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" to a backstage area.

❗️🏰🇺🇲 - A fire broke out backstage at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT theme park, specifically behind the French Pavilion in the World Showcase.



The blaze, which originated in a walk-in cooler, was extinguished by the fire department around 7:20 p.m.



No injuries were reported,… pic.twitter.com/9moGTsacZp — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 23, 2025 @theinformant_x

The timing of the fire isn't great as it's currently the peak of Spring Break season and the park is packed with guests.