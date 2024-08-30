Disney World Fight Leads to False Report of Shooting as Crowd Stampedes

Play video content X/ @anxrosa

A fight at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Thursday triggered chaos ... after panicked patrons called cops to report what they believed was a shooting.

The video shows the aftermath .... debris littered everywhere, with chairs knocked over and toys and merch scattered -- after a mass of terrified people piled into a shop after a loud popping noise went off in the park.

Watch the video ... the crowd's cleared from the store, but the wreckage they left behind is extensive. Security handled the situation -- walking the crowd slowly out of the park to avoid a mass rush to exits.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida posted a statement to X ... acknowledging reports of an active shooter, explaining a fight broke out in Magic Kingdom, saying a balloon popped ... causing crowds to bolt.

No word yet on where the fight went down, or if anyone was hurt in the brawl ... but they're making it clear guns weren't involved.

One park visitor -- Glenn Brady from Kansas -- says he was in a shop on Main Street browsing with his fam when people rushed in ... and he laments Disney's lack of communication to guests.

Walt Disney World released a statement around 11:30 PM Thursday -- over an hour after the park closed -- saying normal operations had resumed. The Magic Kingdom is open Friday, business as usual.