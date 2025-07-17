Theo Von Talks Trump, Gaza, Epstein Files, Feels Maybe America's Not 'First'

Play video content TMZ.com

Theo Von seems disillusioned with the American government right now ... arguing it feels like politicians aren't serving the people like they should be, while giving a few thoughts on the Gaza War and the Epstein files controversy.

We caught up with the comedian at LAX Thursday ... and, we asked him about what he would ask President Donald Trump if the Commander-in-Chief came back on his podcast "This Past Weekend."

Remember ... Trump went on his podcast for a chat back in August, before the election, where he dove into a whole bunch of different topics -- including a discussion about cocaine.

Von says he doesn't feel the Trump administration is truly "America First" like many thought it would be ... saying he thinks people feel nervous and worry about the surveillance state with the government's partnership with Palantir Technologies, for example.

Von's also concerned about the United States' support for Israel in what the nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch has called war crimes against Gaza ... pointing out Trump always said it was his plan to end the conflict -- which he doesn't appear any closer to doing.

Add the Epstein files controversy to all that and Theo has one takeaway ... the government no longer works for the people -- though he admits that maybe it never did.

