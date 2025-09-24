Theo Von Slams Trump Administration for Using Him in ICE Deportation Video

Take My Face Off Your 'Banger' Deportation Vid!!!

Play video content X/@DHSgov

Theo Von's support for Donald Trump might be waning ... he's pissed the administration used his face to promote Immigration Customs Enforcement deportation videos!

The popular podcaster specifically targeted Trump's Department of Homeland Security in his Tuesday night post on X, saying he never approved being included in the spot.

Theo also asked DHS to send him a check for using his likeness and to "please keep me out of your 'banger' deportation videos."

He noted his "thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows." Translation: Von isn't totally down with Trump's immigration policies.

Until last night ... Theo appeared to be all in with Trump. You may recall ... Theo sat down to interview Trump and JD Vance on his podcast during the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

After Trump's victory over Kamala Harris, Theo showed up at Trump's inauguration and even had dinner recently with Ivanka and Jared in Florida.