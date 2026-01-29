School Counselor Dies by Suicide After Alleged Flirty Message to Minor

A Louisiana middle school counselor died by suicide Wednesday after he was accused of inappropriately messaging a minor, TMZ has learned.

Quinton Dixon -- a counselor at Westdale Middle Magnet School in Baton Rouge -- died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his body was found on the campus of the now shuttered Glen Oaks Middle School, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Earlier this month, Dixon was accused of sending flirty Instagram messages to a 14-year-old beginning in early November 2025 through early January. A warrant for his arrest was issued on 4 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

A rep for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement ... telling us Dixon was placed on leave due to the allegations. The rep also sent condolences to the entire school community and offered counseling and support for traumatized students and employees.

Story developing ...