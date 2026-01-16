Ex-Disney Star Matt Prokop's Confrontational Arrest Caught on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Former Disney actor Matt Prokop got pissed at police when officers showed up on his doorstep to arrest him recently ... but he changed his tune quickly, begging the cops to take care of his pooch while he was being led away in cuffs.

Check it out -- TMZ obtained exclusive Ring camera video of police officers walking up to the front door of Matt's Texas home this past Christmas Eve. He answers the door and immediately starts mouthing off to the officers, asking "what the f***" they want." When the cops say they want to speak with him, Matt snarkily fires back, "Start talking."

Officers ask Matt about a woman named Lucy, but Matt claims Lucy is his dog, who's heard barking up a storm in the video. FYI -- a woman named Lucy called cops, telling them Matt was being violent toward her.

The video then jumps to the officers hauling Matt out of his house with his hands cuffed behind him. Matt, as you can see, is more concerned about his dog's well-being than his own -- literally calling out to the officers, and possibly a neighbor, to look after his canine. It's unclear what happened to the woman who made the call, or what happened to the dog.

As we previously reported, the "High School Musical 3" actor landed in jail for evading and resisting arrest, and a violation of bond conditions. He was also charged with possession of child pornography.