Rhode Island Politician Calls Cop a 'D**k' During Traffic Stop, Video Shows

A former Rhode Island mayoral candidate wasn't very diplomatic toward a cop during a recent traffic stop — calling the officer a "d--k" while dropping the ol', "Do you know who I am?" line.

It all started on December 18 ... Maria Bucci, the current chair of the Cranston Democratic City Committee, was pulled over by a police officer in East Greenwich, RI, and the situation quickly turned ugly.

Making matters worse, the officer switched on his bodycam, capturing every moment of Bucci's terrible attitude. As you can see, Bucci was difficult right from the start, making faces at the officer as he tells her she smells like booze and was driving erratically.

Bucci then told the cop to stop embarrassing her and her friend, who was with her. After the cop says he's just doing his job, Bucci did her, "Do you know who I am" routine.

The cop says he doesn't know her, and then warns her not to name drop because it's not going to work with him.

He then asks her to do field sobriety tests, prompting more back and forth between them until Bucci finally decides to comply, sort of.

At some point, things suddenly take a turn for the worse, and Bucci goes off the rails before getting cuffed and stuffed inside the back of a patrol car.