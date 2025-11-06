Tony Allen Agitated In Drug Arrest Bodycam Footage, 'I Got Too Much To Lose'

Play video content

Tony Allen pleaded with cops to hear him out during his drug arrest ... insisting he had nothing to do with "all the extra s***" officers found in the vehicle he was riding in on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports has obtained the bodycam footage of the ex-NBA star's run-in with police in Arkansas ... which shows an emotional Allen insisting the alleged cocaine discovered in the whip was not his -- and an incident like this would torpedo his image.

When the cop initially pulled up to the car, he asked Allen and the driver if either had weed on them or had smoked in the vehicle recently. The driver admitted he sparked up in it the night before ... and his grinder might have some flower in it, although he wasn't sure.

Once 6'4" Allen -- wearing a Grizzlies hoodie and sweats -- got out of the car, the officer referenced his height ... and the former Memphis player admitted he thought the cop knew who he was, but he explained he wasn't a basketball fan.

The cop searched 43-year-old Allen and pulled two items from his hoodie pouch -- some wraps and and another package labeled "sour raspberry cinnamon rolls."

As cops rummaged through the vehicle, Allen is heard repeatedly saying "damn" on the side of the road.

A grinder and a bowl were pulled out of the center console ... as well as a cigarette pack with a bag filled with a light-colored substance inside it.

Allen and the driver were then placed in cuffs ... and that's when the hooper got super upset, explaining he should've just gotten an Uber because he has too much to lose.

Allen tried his best to distance himself from the situation ... claiming he didn't even know the driver's name -- and he yelled at the guy for putting him in a tough spot.

The vehicle was initially pulled over for improperly changing lanes on an interstate.