Former Falcons Star Jamal Anderson Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Jamal Anderson, former Atlanta Falcons star running back, was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday after an alleged physical altercation.

Cops told NBC L.A. that they responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley for an alleged dispute around 11 AM. While there, they determined that the dispute began as a verbal argument but escalated into a physical altercation, with Anderson allegedly strangling the victim.

Jamal was eventually thrown in cuffs and hauled off to jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Jail records indicate he is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

It's unclear when he will go before a judge.

Anderson was one of the most popular running backs in the league in the mid-to-late 90s. He spent his entire eight-year career with the Falcons, racking up 5,336 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He had his best year in 1998, making the Pro Bowl and being named a first-team All-Pro, rushing for over 1,800 yards.

Jamal, drafted in the 7th round of the 1994 NFL Draft out of the University of Utah, was also known for his touchdown celebration, dubbed the "Dirty Bird."