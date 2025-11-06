Antonio Brown In Custody For Attempted Murder, Extradited From Dubai To U.S.

Antonio Brown is under arrest and back in the United States ... about six months after the former NFL superstar was accused of trying to shoot and kill a man at an Adin Ross boxing event in Florida.

TMZ Sports is told 37-year-old AB was extradited this week, with United Arab Emirates authorities shipping the retired wideout back to the States from Dubai, where he was allegedly attempting to evade the reach of the American legal system.

We're told Brown was accompanied by federal agents to the New York Metropolitan Area, where he was turned over to local police. He is scheduled to be sent back to South Florida, where the incident went down.

AB will likely be held at the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

As we reported shortly after the mid-May incident, the alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told us Antonio snapped on him at the influencer boxing event, and ultimately tried to shoot him with a handgun.

